About 68% Covid-related fatalities in Ghaziabad suffer co-morbid conditions

Ghaziabad: As the district comes close to the figure of 100 Covid-related fatalities, an analysis by the health department indicated that about 68% patients who died of Covid-19 had co-morbidities.

According to the state control room records, Ghaziabad has reported 98 Covid deaths so far. However, the analysis has been done for 97 deaths, officials of district health department said.

The officials said that of the 97 fatalities analysed so far, 66 cases were those which had co-morbid conditions. Of the major co-morbid conditions analysed, there were 39 patients suffering diabetes, 34 had hypertension, six were those who suffered chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), five were found with asthma while another four had renal disorders.

“These co-morbid conditions were majorly found in cases of fatalities and it is also possible that one case was suffering more than one co-morbid condition. So, the analysis indicates that patients with co-morbid conditions need special care and must take all precautions,” said an officer from the health department.

The age group having the highest fatality rate was of people over 60 years with 35 deaths so far. The second highest age group in terms of fatality was of people aged 46-60 years with 33 deaths so far. The age group 31-45 years suffered 18 fatalities while those aged 16-30 years accounted for a total of nine deaths in the district, showed the health department’s analysis. Age group 0-15 years had two fatalities so far.

“We are taking all precautions while dealing with Covid-19 patients having co-morbid conditions. They are immediately referred to L2 or L3 category Covid facility. If they stay in home isolation with very mild co-morbid conditions, there is an extra wing at the Covid command and control centre which monitors their health status regularly. Likewise, we are also monitoring elderly people as well as pregnant women whose condition may complicate, in case they are found positive for infection,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.

“Even all hospitals, including the private hospitals, have been directed to take extra care of cases having co-morbid conditions,” he added.

According to the official analysis, about 14 of overall fatalities have taken place in areas of Indirapuram, Vasundhara and Vaishali while 13 have taken place in segment of Vijay Nagar/Kaila Bhatta and another 13 in segment of Muradnagar, among others.

Overall, 81 of 97 fatalities have taken place in urban segments, while 16 in rural segments in the district.

At present, the overall case fatality rate in the district is 0.4% while it was about 4.04% in the month of June when maximum of 50 fatalities took place. Ever since, eight deaths have taken place in July, seven in August, nine in September, three in October, 10 in November and three in December so far. One death took place in the month of April and another six in May.

The analysis indicated that of the 97 patients who died of Covid-19, 58 of them were men while 39 were women.

Experts said that those suffering co-morbid conditions and also those in old age need to take extra precautions against Covid.

“If possible, they should avoid moving out unless absolutely necessary. It is generally seen that the most affected are those who have diabetes and this doubles chances of fatality. In case people have added co-morbidities like hypertension or heart ailments combined with diabetes, the risk increases up to four times. So, extra precaution is needed for such people,” said Dr VB Jindal, former president of Indian Medical Association – Ghaziabad.

“Further, those in old age and also those who suffer compromised immunity should also take extra precaution,” he added.