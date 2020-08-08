Adityanath lauds Gautam Budh Nagar’s model of containment, asks other districts to emulate district

Praising the model of containment adapted by the Gautam Budh Nagar district in checking the fatality rate and further spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked the other districts of Meerut division emulate the district.

Addressing a review meeting of the Covid-19 situation with the district nodal officers, Meerut divisional commissioner and the Gautam Budh Nagar commissioner of police, besides state health minister Atul Garg, and the MPs, MLAs and other senior officials of the area, Adityanath said that despite having maximum cases in the state during the early phase of Covid-19 outbreak, the district has significantly put a check on its fatality rate and further spread.

“Only half the work has been done by us. We need to increase surveillance to identify more infected patients and give them proper treatment. For this, dedicated and integrated Covid-19 call centres will be established in every district of the state. Also, the district administration must consult and co-ordinate with the local people’s representatives to create awareness about Covid-19,” he said.

Appreciating policing in the district after the implementation of the police commissionerate system on January 14 this year, the CM said his government has given a free hand to the police to take stern action against criminals.

“Right from day one of my government, it is a wide and clear message for the police in the state to take the toughest actions possible against criminals, to ensure the safety of the common people. I am really happy with the report that the GB Nagar police commissionerate has brought positive changes in the law and order scenario of the district, by tightening the noose around anti-social elements in the district in such a short span of time,” he said.

Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated a much-awaited Covid-19 hospital in Sector 39 –the Noida Covid Hospital (NCH), made under the joint auspices of Tata Trusts and the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation. He also instructed the additional chief secretary (health) Amit Mohan Prasad, to enhance the capacity of beds in this hospital to 400 soon. It has started with 168 beds as an L-2 facility and will add 200 L-1 beds. Of the 168 operational beds, the district health department has classified 17 for ICU, nine for emergencies and six as high dependency units (HDU).

Apart from officials of GB Nagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr and Ghaziabad districts, GB Nagar MP Dr Mahesh Sharma, Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Singh Nagar, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh and Dadri MLA Tejpal Singh Nagar were also present.