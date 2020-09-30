Sections
E-Paper
Home / Noida / Admin identifies 15 as land mafia, directs for FIRs against them

Admin identifies 15 as land mafia, directs for FIRs against them

Based on reports submitted by the Uttar Pradesh special task force (STF), a high-level committee headed by the district magistrate identified 15 persons in Gautam Budh Nagar as...

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 23:38 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Based on reports submitted by the Uttar Pradesh special task force (STF), a high-level committee headed by the district magistrate identified 15 persons in Gautam Budh Nagar as land mafia on Tuesday and directed revenue officials to lodge FIRs against them at police stations concerned. The anti-land mafia task force, in its report, has mentioned that these people have allegedly encroached or grabbed 25.257 hectares of land in different areas of the district.

District magistrate Suhas LY said that the names of these mafias will soon be uploaded on the ‘Anti-Bhoo Mafia’ (anti-land mafia) portal, which was set up by the chief minister in 2017 to identify people and companies that illegally acquire land. “These criminals have either sold out government or private land belonging to some other persons, or they have carved out colonies and sold it to unaware persons,” he said.

He added that most of them are accused in a number of cases related to non-cognizable offences. “While the Gangsters’ Act is already lodged against Kavindra Bhati, Mukesh Kumar, Omi (single name) and Dheeraj (single name), all of whom are members of the notorious Sunder Bhati gang operating in the district, Shailesh Kumar is the main accused in five criminal cases registered at Ecotech police station,” he said.

Suhas further said that very soon, more unauthorised properties of land mafias in the district will be pulled down. “While some of them have been found to have made unauthorised constructions in flood plain areas, a few of them have even encroached upon public and government land. The structures erected by these culprits will soon be demolished. In the next meeting in this connection, the action taken report will be analysed. Revenue officials of the areas concerned have been asked to inform the matter to their respective police stations,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Babri verdict: In 2,300-page judgment, court picks holes in CBI’s evidence
Oct 01, 2020 00:45 IST
Hathras gangrape: More outrage, protests after victim’s cremation
Oct 01, 2020 01:08 IST
India, China hold one more round of talks
Oct 01, 2020 01:44 IST
Centre keeps borrowing limit unchanged for FY21
Oct 01, 2020 01:49 IST

latest news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Oct 01, 2020 02:30 IST
Covid-19: Delhi’s recent serological survey shows drop in antibodies
Oct 01, 2020 02:17 IST
Meham MLA Kundu to start hunger strike against farm laws on October 2
Oct 01, 2020 01:38 IST
Haryana farmers protest as stalemate over paddy procurement continues
Oct 01, 2020 01:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.