Administration issues guidelines for general public to stay safe

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration issued guidelines and precautions for the general public to follow while going to market.

“Some people feel that they can go to market without wearing the mask and without following important precautions. But it is advisable that everyone follow precautions so that they stay safe while carrying out their daily activities. If everyone follow precautions then it will help them stay safe,” said senior IAS officer Narendra Bhooshan, UP nodal officer for Gautam Budh Nagar district during the Covid-19 crisis.

“The risk of infection from Covid 19 is yet not over. Now we need to follow these instructions and then go out to market or other work. If we will follow these instructions then one can keep themselves safe from infection,” said Bhooshan.

On Wednesday, ,according to the data updated on June 24, 63 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district, taking the total number of positice cases to 1,575. No new cases of deaths were reported, keeping the fatality count at 19. There are 607 active Covid-19 cases.

“We have seen some people at public places forget to follow safety guidelines, which are crucial for the safety. It is imperative that we all follow instructions of the state government seriously,” said Sanjeev Kumar vice-president of federation of Noida RWAs, (FONRWA), a residents’ body.

SHOPPING GUIDELINES

Wear mask

Use slippers that can be washed and left outside house,

carry a bottle of sanitizer that contains 70% alcohol

Avoid touching surfaces that may have been contaminated

Maintain social distancing of 6 feet from others

Before using ATM, sanitize keyboard and display, after transaction do not forget to sanitize the ATM card

Take bucket to carry vegetables and later washed thoroughly at home with water