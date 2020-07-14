Sections
After Covid-19 case emerges at Noida mall, confusion over closure leaves shop owners miffed

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 00:09 IST

By Tanmayee Tyagi,

Following confusion over the sealing of Smart Bharat Mall on Monday morning, a few shopkeepers gathered outside the Sector 25 establishment to protest the mall’s “unannounced” closure.

The shopkeepers said they were not allowed to enter the mall in the morning, and the mall was shut without any prior communication. However, police officers rushed to the spot and told the agitated shopkeepers that the mall was temporarily closed for sanitisation purpose as someone from the mall had tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“The security guards told us that the mall had been closed and that we were not allowed to go in. We were enraged as no one from the mall’s management had bothered telling us about the closure in advance. All of our merchandise was inside the mall, and it was only after an hour that we were told that it was a temporary closed as someone had tested positive for Covid-19, a shop owner, who did not wish to be identified, said.

The mall’s management did not answer calls on Monday despite several attempts.



According to the police, which had rushed to the mall along with officials from the district administration in light of the gathering, one of the maintenance staff personnel had tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

“According to the guidelines, any public establishment from where a positive case is reported has to be shut down for 48 hours for sanitisation purposes. That is why the mall has been temporarily closed as someone from the mall’s management tested positive for coronavirus. However, there was some confusion about the closure of the mall in the morning which was later clarified,” assistant commissioner of police, Rajneesh Verma, said.

According to the police, the mall has been closed for two days so that it can be completely sanitised, and will open again on Wednesday.

