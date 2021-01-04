Agency to be hired on January 9 to prepare DPR of Heritage City

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Monday said it will hire an agency on January 9 to prepare a detailed project report for an urban zone named ‘Heritage City’ near Mathura.

The authority had in early December started the process to hire an agency that will be engaged in the development of the Heritage City, said officials.

“Once finalised, the agency will start the work on DPR of this one-of-its-kind urban zone named Heritage City. The proposed city will offer a unique experience to visitors and investors. It will have theme-based areas, parks and miniatures of ancient cities such as Mathura, Vrindavan and Barsana associated with Lord Krishna,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.

The agency will complete the DPR of the project in the next three-four months, said the officials.

Yeida has proposed to develop the Heritage City at a small town Raya near Mathura with an aim to promote tourism and create opportunities in this region. The city will spread on 9,000 hectares of area along the Yamuna Expressway. The Yamuna river front will be beautified on the lines of Gomti river front project and the remaining land will be developed as industrial, residential, commercial and mixed-land uses in this town, the officials said.

The authority has earmarked 700 hectares for tourism projects to be built on the theme of heritage in order to promote the ancient city of Mathura and places associated with Mahabharata. The 175 hectare area is earmarked for river front development along Yamuna, at least 1,000 hectares for industrial and remaining will be divided into residential and other uses, said the officials. However, the exact nature of land in this city will be earmarked once DPR of this project is finalised, they said.

The UP government has already directed Yeida to expedite the work on this project.

On December 21 last year, Yeida had made a presentation to the Uttar Pradesh Braj Tirth Vikas Pradhikaran about the heritage project following instructions from the state government.