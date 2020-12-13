Agitating farmers allow reopening of Chilla road at Noida border

A key road connecting Noida to Delhi, which remained obstructed since December 1 due to the farmers’ protest, reopened late on Saturday night, officials said.

The Noida-Delhi Link Road was closed due to a sit-in demonstration by some farmers at the Chilla border.

These protesters are against the three new farm laws and have demanded their withdrawal.

“The farmers have agreed to vacate the protest spot and the road would be completely open. As of now, some protesters are still on one carriageway but they would clear the road soon,” Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh S told PTI around 11.30 pm.