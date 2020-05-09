Sections
Home / Noida / Air India crew engaged in Vande Bharat mission will stay in Delhi hotel till test results come

Air India crew engaged in Vande Bharat mission will stay in Delhi hotel till test results come

A day after the Noida police requested Air India to quarantine in Delhi its Noida-based crew members involved in the evacuation of Indian citizens stranded in different countries due to coronavirus...

Updated: May 09, 2020 23:52 IST

By Shafaque Alam,

A day after the Noida police requested Air India to quarantine in Delhi its Noida-based crew members involved in the evacuation of Indian citizens stranded in different countries due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the city police Saturday said the airline has agreed to do so.

The crew members will now be quarantined in a hotel in Delhi till their Covid-19 test reports come. If their test reports are negative, they can return to their residences in Gautam Budh Nagar.

Noida police commissioner Alok Singh said this is a consensus decision taken in consultation with Uttar Pradesh chief secretary, the Noida district administration and the Noida authority.

“We have received information that there are about 25 pilots and 40 service staff of Air India living in Gautam Budh Nagar. They may join the international flights being operated to evacuate Indian citizens stranded abroad. Once the evacuation is over, these crew members will be kept in a hotel in Delhi for a few days till their medical reports come. Once the report is negative, they can come to their homes in Noida. This is a fair decision,” he said.



Noida health department will again test these crew members on the fifth day of their arrival for safety purposes.

On Friday, Noida police had requested the national carrier to quarantine the crew members in Delhi, in order to check the spread of the virus in Gautam Budh Nagar. The Noida police said the ministry of home affairs had issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) on May 5, regarding evacuation of people stranded in foreign countries, and also foreign nationals stranded in India.

“We requested the management of the national carrier to keep these crew members in institutional quarantine in Delhi. We have received Air India’s response and they have agreed to do this. Accordingly, the crew members would commute between Noida and Delhi,” Sriparna Gongulee, additional commissioner of police, Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

India has planned to send 60 flights spread over a week to bring back hundreds of its citizens stranded in different countries.

Air India could not be reached for comment on the matter.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ajit Doval dissects Imran Khan’s terror moves in Kashmir, preps India’s counter
May 09, 2020 22:26 IST
Evacuation of Indians stranded in US begins, 2,000 to return in first leg
May 09, 2020 23:37 IST
India rejects Nepal’s protest against new road to Lipulekh
May 09, 2020 22:05 IST
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
May 09, 2020 14:33 IST

latest news

My dear friends: My parting words to Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor
May 10, 2020 00:25 IST
BJP corporators in Thane refuse to contribute for Covid hospital
May 10, 2020 00:23 IST
We should live in the moment: Shaheer Sheikh
May 10, 2020 00:21 IST
First Nanded pilgrim succumbs to virus
May 10, 2020 00:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.