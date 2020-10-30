Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Noida / Air quality ‘very poor’ in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Faridabad

Air quality ‘very poor’ in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Faridabad

Prominent pollutants in Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad were PM 2.5 and PM 10, it stated. Prominent pollutant in Ghaziabad and Gurgaon was PM 2.5, it added.

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 20:47 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Noida

A view of skyscrapers blanketed in haze amid rising air pollution, at Sector 96, in Noida. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

The air quality largely remained “very poor” in Noida Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Faridabad in the National Capital Region on Friday, according to a government agency. Concentration of major air pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 also remained high in the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’. The average 24-hour AQI was 394 in Greater Noida, 382 in Ghaziabad, 379 in Noida, 367 in Gurgaon, 337 in Faridabad, according to the CPCB’s Sameer app at 4 pm on Friday.

Prominent pollutants in Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad were PM 2.5 and PM 10, it stated. Prominent pollutant in Ghaziabad and Gurgaon was PM 2.5, it added.

All five satellite cities of Delhi have four air quality monitoring stations except for Greater Noida, which has two. The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all stations there, according to the app.

The CPCB states that an AQI in the “very poor” category can lead to respiratory illness on prolonged exposure. PTI KIS KJ KJ

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Boost to Indian Air Force’: Rudram missile to be inducted by 2022, say top officials
Oct 30, 2020 19:46 IST
Rs 1.27 lakh crore tax refunds issued to 3.9 million taxpayers, says govt
Oct 30, 2020 20:51 IST
IPL 2020, Live Score: Gayle nearing century as KXIP eye strong finish
Oct 30, 2020 21:06 IST
Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
Oct 30, 2020 16:44 IST

latest news

US may need France-like lockdown to beat Covid-19
Oct 30, 2020 21:04 IST
Assam-Mizoram border row intensifies, highway blocked for 3rd day
Oct 30, 2020 21:02 IST
Maradona turns 60, dreams of scoring another against England
Oct 30, 2020 21:02 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Quad set to kick off Malabar drills in Bay of Bengal, China to keep watch and all the latest news
Oct 30, 2020 21:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.