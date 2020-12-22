Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Noida / Akshay Kalra murder case: One more suspect arrested

Akshay Kalra murder case: One more suspect arrested

Noida: A 28-year-old man, wanted in the murder of an engineering graduate in September in a carjacking incident, was apprehended by the Noida police on Monday night. With this,...

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 23:44 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Noida: A 28-year-old man, wanted in the murder of an engineering graduate in September in a carjacking incident, was apprehended by the Noida police on Monday night. With this, eight persons have been arrested in the murder case. The police said that one more suspect, the last one, is still at large.

The eighth suspect, who was arrested from near a private hospital in Sector 62, has been identified as Ravi Singh, a native of Meerut. Incidentally, the victim, Akshay Kalra, was a resident of a high-rise in Sector 62.

The murder had taken occurred on the intervening night of September 2 and 3, when Akshay Kalra, a resident of a high-rise in Sector 62, had left his home to visit a street food shop nearby in his Hyundai Creta.

Kalra, the 24-year-old engineering graduate, was critically injured while resisting the car robbery near his house on the intervening night of September 2 and 3. The carjackers had fled with his SUV, a white Hyundai Creta. He was found barely a 100 metres from his home half an hour later in an injured state and was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed to injuries on September 4. A case of robbery (section 394 of IPC) had been registered at Sector 58 police station against the unidentified suspects.



Seven people had been arrested in connection with the murder on October 27.

According to police officials, Ravi and his accomplice were living in Ghaziabad near the house of Vasukinath Tiwari, one of the suspects who was nabbed earlier.

“Ravi and his accomplice were involved in the sale of stolen vehicles. Tiwari had approached them with the plan of a car theft. The deal for the Creta was done for Rs 1.3 lakh in Meerut,” said Anil Rajput, station house officer, Sector 58 police station.

But the deal fell through because of disagreements in price and by then Tiwari and the other suspects had been nabbed by the Noida police, the police said.

“Ravi’s accomplice is still on the run and is the last suspect in the case. We are working on nabbing him,” said the SHO.

According to the police, Ravi has gone to jail in 2019 in connection to an abetment to suicide case in Meerut. He was booked for criminal conspiracy at Sector 58 police station before being produced in front of a magistrate and being sent to jail.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, Japan sign deal to boost cooperation between steel industries
by Rezaul H Laskar
‘Your lies would be challenged’: Mamata Banerjee tells BJP top leadership
20 passengers from UK test positive for Covid-19, states begin contact tracing
by Joydeep Thakur and Divya Chandrababu
Delhi records 939 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries near 600,000 mark
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral

latest news

Bengal BJP leader sends divorce notice to wife who joined TMC
by HT Correspondent
Seeking OTS policy, traders stage protest against state government in Ludhiana
by HT Correspondent
Exit deals don’t negate right to compensation: SC order
by Utkarsh Anand
Love or ‘jihad’? A consent dilemma
by Dhrubo Jyoti and Rohit K Singh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.