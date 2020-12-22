Akshay Kalra murder case: One more suspect arrested

Noida: A 28-year-old man, wanted in the murder of an engineering graduate in September in a carjacking incident, was apprehended by the Noida police on Monday night. With this, eight persons have been arrested in the murder case. The police said that one more suspect, the last one, is still at large.

The eighth suspect, who was arrested from near a private hospital in Sector 62, has been identified as Ravi Singh, a native of Meerut. Incidentally, the victim, Akshay Kalra, was a resident of a high-rise in Sector 62.

The murder had taken occurred on the intervening night of September 2 and 3, when Akshay Kalra, a resident of a high-rise in Sector 62, had left his home to visit a street food shop nearby in his Hyundai Creta.

Kalra, the 24-year-old engineering graduate, was critically injured while resisting the car robbery near his house on the intervening night of September 2 and 3. The carjackers had fled with his SUV, a white Hyundai Creta. He was found barely a 100 metres from his home half an hour later in an injured state and was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed to injuries on September 4. A case of robbery (section 394 of IPC) had been registered at Sector 58 police station against the unidentified suspects.

Seven people had been arrested in connection with the murder on October 27.

According to police officials, Ravi and his accomplice were living in Ghaziabad near the house of Vasukinath Tiwari, one of the suspects who was nabbed earlier.

“Ravi and his accomplice were involved in the sale of stolen vehicles. Tiwari had approached them with the plan of a car theft. The deal for the Creta was done for Rs 1.3 lakh in Meerut,” said Anil Rajput, station house officer, Sector 58 police station.

But the deal fell through because of disagreements in price and by then Tiwari and the other suspects had been nabbed by the Noida police, the police said.

“Ravi’s accomplice is still on the run and is the last suspect in the case. We are working on nabbing him,” said the SHO.

According to the police, Ravi has gone to jail in 2019 in connection to an abetment to suicide case in Meerut. He was booked for criminal conspiracy at Sector 58 police station before being produced in front of a magistrate and being sent to jail.