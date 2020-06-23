All govt offices in Gautam Budh Nagar to have Covid-19 help desks

In a bid to combat the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration will set up help desks at offices of various government departments that receive a large footfall. The Covid-19 help desks will primarily raise awareness on the disease and will also screen visitors for symptoms of the infection.

According to the guidelines released on Tuesday, soon one desk each will be set up at every office of all the departments of the district administration. “One worker will man a help desk for two weeks on a rotation basis, and all the workers will be provided with all the necessary information. They will take all necessary precautions such as wearing masks and gloves, and will be instructed to maintain a distance of almost two metre while interacting with any other person,” the guidelines said.

The help desk will be equipped with sanitisers, thermal scanners, and pulse oximeters, which will be used to measure oxygen saturation levels of people who show symptoms of the infection. Workers who will man the help desk will be trained to use the oximeters. “In case the reading on the pulse oximeter is less than 94% for a person, the help desk personnel will be asked to report the matter to the CMO(chief medical officer) office or the nearest CHC (community health centre) or district hospital apart from informing the district toll-free helpline immediately. After every use the device will be thoroughly sanitised with a solution of hydrogen peroxide,” said the guidelines.

“Such help desks were already set up in offices of the district health department or the hospitals where Covid patients are being treated. Now they will be there in all government offices in the district,” Rakesh Chauhan, district information officer, said.

The in-charges of all offices in the district have also been asked to ensure that any employee suffering from cough, fever, breathlessness, throat infections should be asked to refrain from coming to work.