‘No movement pass needed for people with flight, train tickets’: Noida Police

The Delhi-Noida border was sealed amid the coronavirus pandemic last month with authorities only allowing through those working for the essential services.

Updated: May 23, 2020 08:14 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh trafic police personnel screening commuters at the DND toll plaza along Uttar Pradesh-Delhi border during lockdown in Noida. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

With the government opening up the skies for air travel from May 25 and 100 pairs of trains to be pressed into service from June 1, authorities in Noida have said that those with a confirmed rail or plane ticket will be allowed to cross the Delhi-Noida border for their travel purpose.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police said on Friday said that travellers from Noida and Greater Noida region need not require a movement pass to travel to Delhi amid the coronavirus lockdown if they have a confirmed rail or plane ticket.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Ashutosh Dwivedi that the move has been taken keeping in mind the resumption of train and flight services in the coming days and to facilitate the movement of travellers from Noida and Greater Noida.

“The central government has decided to resume some domestic flights from May 25 and some train services from June 1 for which online bookings have also resumed, hence, all police personnel will ensure that all such people having confirmed flight or train tickets are permitted to travel to the airport or railway stations. These people do not require any other ‘pass’ for their movement,” Dwivedi said in an order.



The Delhi-Noida border was sealed amid the coronavirus pandemic last month with authorities only allowing the movement of those working for the essential services. Only those with valid identity cards or a movement pass are currently allowed through the border.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Ministry of Railways announced that flight and rail services are set to resume in the country with conditions in the coming days.

The civil aviation ministry announced a detailed list of guidelines for air passengers, stating that only one-third of operations will be resumed. The guidelines added that no eatables will be allowed inside the aircraft and only one cabin bag and check-in baggage will be allowed per passenger.

The Railways announced that it will be starting 200 trains from June 1 and also issued guidelines on the same. The online booking of tickets started on Thursday.

(With inputs from PTI)

