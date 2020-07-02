Amputated hand re-joined in rare surgery at Noida hospital

Doctors at a Noida-based hospital have performed a rare surgery and rejoined the amputated the hand of 25-year-old Greater Noida-based man. The patient’s family members have termed it a “miracle”.

On June 29, a family dispute over property in Greater Noida’s Niyana village under Kasna police area led to altercation, leading to the left hand of Devender Bhati getting amputated via an axe-like object.

“Devender is a contractual worker with the Greater Noida Authority. His father Rajinder, too, suffered injuries and multiple fractures. Bijendra Singh, a relative, was shot dead by the opposing party,” said Dinesh Kumar Kapasiya, Devender’s cousin.

He said when Devender was injured when he went to the aid of Bijendra, when Nishant, another accused, allegedly attacked him with a sharp edged, axe-like tool, which dismembered his hand from his arm. “Police have arrested four of the accused while one accused is yet to be arrested,” he added.

Devender’s relatives immediately picked up his dismembered hand, tied a cloth around the profusely bleeding stump and took him to a local hospital. “As the local hospital did not have the facility for a replantation surgery, I called up the Jaypee Hospital,” Dinesh said.

He initially took the victim to Yatharth Hospital, from there he was taken to the Jaypee Hospital in an ambulance.

“It is a miracle for us. The hand has been joined by Dr Ashish Rai. It’s nothing short of a miracle for us,” he added.

Dr Ashish Rai, additional director, plastic, aesthetic and reconstructive surgery, Jaypee Hospital, Noida, said Wednesday, “I asked them not to waste time and rush him to the hospital. The patient took another hour to reach the hospital. Already three-and-a-half hours had passed since the incident and I was worried about the success of the surgery.

“We took the patient straight to the Operation Theatre without waiting for the Covid-19 test as another hour’s delay would have done irreversible damage. After a seven-hour long surgery, we were able to successfully join the hand to the forearm,” he said.

“The patient is doing well and his hand is holding very well. He is on antibiotics and blood thinner and will be discharged in one week. This is a rare surgery requiring micro vascular and hand surgery expertise,” said Dr Rai, adding that his Covid test reports have come out negative.

“It was a race against time as if we are not able to restore the blood supply within six hours of amputation, the chances of failure is high,” said Rai.

Indian Medical Association Noida president Dr NK Sharma said, “Noida has been emerging as a medical hub for rare surgeries. The doctor has done commendable surgery. In the city, Sharda Hospital, Kailash Hospital, Fortis Hospital and Metro Hospital & Heart Institute have been performing rare surgeries. Medanta hospital has also bought land in Noida for setting up of a hospital.”

Noida district CMO Dr Deepak Ohri could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

“The FIR has been lodged at Kasna Police station. Police have arrested four accused so far: Jasmal, Raj Kumar, Nishant and Monty. Another accused is yet to be arrested,” added Dinesh.