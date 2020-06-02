Sections
Home / Noida / Another patient dies of Covid-19 in GB Nagar; death toll goes now to eight in the district

Another patient dies of Covid-19 in GB Nagar; death toll goes now to eight in the district

A 48-year-old man died of Covid-19 in Gautam Budh Nagar on Tuesday, taking the toll in the district to eight, district health officials said. It also saw 26 new cases, pushing the tally to 496.The...

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 23:19 IST

By Sanjeev K JHa,

A 48-year-old man died of Covid-19 in Gautam Budh Nagar on Tuesday, taking the toll in the district to eight, district health officials said. It also saw 26 new cases, pushing the tally to 496.

The dead man, a resident of Rajat Vihar in sector 62, was admitted to the Covid-19 intensive care unit (ICU) of Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida on Saturday afternoon. He also suffered from bronchopneumonia with sepsis and acute respiratory distress syndrome, the district administration said in its statement.

This is the first death of a person under 50 in the district. The district earlier had recorded deaths of seven men, aged 60, 62, 62, 65, 71, 90 and 58, due to Covid-19, according to district officials.

Forty-seven patients were discharged -- 12 from Sharda Hospital, 31 each from GIMS and two from Super Specialty Paediatric Hospital and Postgraduate Teaching Institute (SSPHPGTI). Two other patients, who have also been cured, are still in the treatment for other ailments.



District surveillance officer Dr Sunil Dohre said of 496 positive cases till Tuesday late evening, 346 patients have been discharged from different hospitals till the date. “Eight patients have so far lost their lives and 30 have been cross-notified from other districts and states. As a result, the district now has 142 active cases,” Dohre said.

Dohre further said that health camps were organised in 12 sensitive places in the district on Sunday, including at Mamura, Nithari, Sarfabad, Harola, sectors 8, 9 and 10. “A total of 838 patients were screened today and 18 of them, who had symptoms of fever, have been referred to the district hospital,” he said.

Giving details of the 30 cross-notified Covid-19 positive cases, the district surveillance officer said that while 13 of them are from Delhi, one patient each from West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh have also been found cross-notified in the GB Nagar district. “While three patient have duplicate entries in the log, the remaining 12 are from other districts of Uttar Pradesh, including five from Bulandshahr, four from Ghaziabad, two from Hapur and one from Agra,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Plea in HC against sealing of borders
Jun 02, 2020 23:40 IST
On Day 1 of border sealing, inter-state traffic moves without a hurdle
Jun 02, 2020 23:39 IST
Rising Covid deaths push Delhi’s largest cemetery at ITO to brink
Jun 02, 2020 23:39 IST
After man tests positive, residents of Ambedkar Basti worry about their livelihoods
Jun 02, 2020 23:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.