Aqua Line Metro timings will be back to pre-lockdown days from Saturday

The Aqua Line, connecting Noida and Greater Noida, will resume full-fledged operations from Saturday as the number of ridership is increasing since Monday when it was started after a five month hiatus due to Covid-19. The Aqua Line, run by the Noida Metro Rail Corporation’s (NMRC), will run as per the time table that was being followed before the lockdown.

The Aqua Line services were restarted on September 7. On the first day itself, it recorded a ridership of 600, 725 on Tuesday, and 1,061 commuters on Wednesday. On Thursday, the first half of the day’s operations saw 556 commuters use the Aqua Line. The services are currently running from 7am to 11am in the morning and 5pm to 9pm in the evening, at an interval of 15 minutes.

Ritu Maheshwari, managing director, NMRC, said that from Saturday, Aqua Line metro will run from 6am to 10pm. The services on Sundays will begin from 8am to 10pm. “The trains will be run at an interval of 7.5 minutes during peak hours (8am to 11am and 5pm to 8pm) and 10 minutes during non-peak hours from Monday to Friday,” she said.

Metro services on Saturdays and Sundays will be available at an interval of 15 minutes throughout the day.

NMRC officials said that only one entry/exit gate will be opened at stations located in sectors 101, 81, NSEZ, 83, 137, 142, 143, 144, 145, 146, 147, 148, Alpha -1, Delta – 1 and near the Greater Noida Authority’s office. Meanwhile, stations in sectors 51, 50, 76, KP-II, Pari chowk, and Depot Station will have both entry and exit gates open.

“The stations falling in containment zones will be closed and trains will not stop at these stations. This information will be communicated to the public through public notices, announcements and on the NMRC website and mobile app,” NMRC said in a statement.

The corporation provides free e-rickshaw facility for connectivity between Sector 51 station of Aqua Line and Sector 52 station of the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line. E-rickshaws on a payment basis are also available at Sector 137 and Sector 142 metro stations.