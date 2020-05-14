Around 55,000 migrants to be sent back to Bihar in special trains

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has started the process of sending back around 55,000 migrant workers from Bihar, who have been stuck in the district since the nationwide lockdown was announced and train services suspended by Indian Railways.

Officials said that by Thursday night, more than 50,000 migrant workers had registered themselves and the district administration was arranging trains to send them back home.

According to officials, the district has over 1.25 lakh migrant labourers who want to go back to their respective home states.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister’s office has also started a helpline number (1076) where the migrants can register their complaints and their grievances will be immediately addressed, said additional chief secretary, home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi in a press conference in Lucknow on Thursday.

The first batch of migrant workers is from Bihar will be sent back home on special trains arranged for them. It is expected that these trains will start leaving in a day or two. GB Nagar administration officials are in touch with officials in Bihar to make appropriate arrangements for the all the workers.

Migrant workers who have registered themselves to go back to their respective home states have to fill up a form with their contact details at the local police stations in GB Nagar. Officials then verify the form and send a message on the mobile phone numbers of these labourers. These messages will act as ticket to board the train. The person will have to show the message on their phone to the officers at the railway station.

According to senior administration officials, the target is to send back all the migrant workers home in the next 10 days.

“We have got applications from over 50,000 migrant workers from Bihar, who will be sent back home on special trains. We have already got permission for the trains. We are collecting applications to prepare a final list of people who will be going back. Our procedure has already started and we are in touch with the home states of these these workers. The first batch to Bihar will leave in a day or two,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate, GB Nagar.

Migrant workers will be carried in buses to the railway station. Officials said that authorities in Bihar are making arrangements for these people to be tested on arrival. The workers will then be either sent to quarantine or allowed to proceed to their respective villages.

So far, officials have already sent over 1,000 migrant homeless people from shelter homes to their respective districts in the state.

District administration is also getting in touch with other states to arrange travel facilities for migrant workers who want to go back home.

GB Nagar district magistrate and all concerned officials are holding multiple meetings to plan out the strategy to send these workers back and a final strategy is expected to be in place by Thursday night.

Two new COVID-19 cases

Meanwhile, two more people tested positive for Covid-19 n the district bringing the total number of cases in Gautam Budh Nagar to 238. The new patients include a 35-year-old CRPF personnel from the camp in Surajpur, Greater Noida.

This is the second case of a CRPF trooper testing Covid positive in the district. On April 24, a 35-year-old CRPF jawan from Delhi’s Mayur Vihar Phase was found positive after he got himself checked for Covid-19 at Prayag Hospital in Sector 41 of Noida. The hospital has a tie-up with the CRPF.

The other patient who tested positive on Thursday is a 19-year-old woman from sector 8 of Noida.

By Thursday night, the health department collected a total of 4,492 samples. Currently, there are 76 active Covid-19 cases in the district. Around 505 persons are under institutional quarantine with 159 patients having been discharged after completing their treatment successfully.

Containment zone de-sealing

Containment zones in the district will now be de-sealed after 21 days from the date of sampling of latest positive case. Previously, the period of keeping the containment area sealed was 28 days. District magistrate Suhas LY informed that after consulting with the state government, sealing of all the containment zones that had completed 21 days had been removed.