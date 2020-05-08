As commercial activities resume in Noida, 87,000 to get jobs

As the work at around 850 industries and 50 construction sites has resumed in Noida after the government allowed some relaxations in the lockdown, about 87,000 people, including 30,000 migrant workers, will be engaged in these commercial activities in the city. The industrial units alone will employ about 57,000, officials said.

Among the 50 constriction sites are at least 20 group housing projects and Noida authority’s 30 infrastructure projects. Besides, work on the development of 50 new industrial units and commercial projects has also been started in the city, the officials said, adding that the resumption of commercial activities will help revive the local economy.

At present, there are about 125,000 migrant construction workers in the city, the officials said.

All these industrial units, group housing projects and other sites were shut completely after March 25, when the Centre announced nationwide lockdown with an aim to contain the Covid-19 spread. The lockdown has since been extended twice, the latest being up to May 17, but the Union government allowed some relaxations in lockdown rules from May 3 (only in non-containment zones) to help businesses get back on their feet.

“We are issuing permissions to industries, construction sites and infrastructure projects as per the guidelines, provided the owners submit all requisite documents,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of Noida authority.

According to the authority, there are at least 57,000 employees who will resume work at these 850 industrial units in the city. Also, at least 30,000 migrant construction labourers will get employment at construction sites and the infrastructure projects being developed by the authority.

Besides its civic works, the Noida authority has resumed construction work at Sector 71/51 underpass, Chilla elevated road, underpasses on the Noida expressway, and Biodiversity Park. The authority CEO has directed the staff to finish formalities related with different civil works across the city in May and finish the work by June, before the monsoon sets in.

“The authority will complete tendering process in May and try to finish repair of roads, drains, parks, footpaths and other civic works in June. Many works were disrupted and delayed due to the lockdown,” said a Noida authority official, requesting anonymity.

However, industry owners and developers will have to follow all protocols, standard operating procedures and social distancing norms at their respective sites. On violation of norms, the permission will stand cancelled and legal action will follow, said the officials.

Industry owners said that they have started operations as per new guidelines. “We have resumed our operations with reduced staff. Around 60,000 staff may start work in different units. But without a much needed relief package including interest free loan from the government, the industry will face huge financial issues,” said Vipin Malhan, president of Noida Entrepreneurs Association.

Meanwhile, leading mobile manufacturing company Samsung has started its limited operations at its plant in Noida Phase -2 area from Thursday. The company, which employs about 10,000 people, has permission to resume work with 3,000 workers.

Partha Ghosh, head of corporate communications (Southwest Asia), Samsung, said that the company had obtained requisite permissions to restart production at its Noida factory. “We hope to scale up our operation over a period of time. We are taking adequate care of our employees’ safety and security, following all the social distancing and hygiene norms as per the guidelines issued by the Centre and the state government after the Covid-19 outbreak,” he said.