As pollution rises, Ghaziabad officials identify 17 traffic congestion hotspots

Ghaziabad district administration officials have identified 17 major traffic intersection points in the city as hot spots where traffic snarls and bottlenecks were likely to add to the ultra fine particulate matter PM2.5 levels this winter. The district magistrate directed officials to prepare a plan to ensure that traffic here was smooth and unhindered.

The 17 points include six major intersection the under construction Delhi Meerut Expressway (DME) where the phase 2 work is in progress and dusty conditions also add high levels of coarse particulate matter PM10 to the existing pollution levels. The six points were identified at ABES cut, Vijay Nagar crossing, Tigri cut, Santosh Medical crossing, Lal Kuan flyover and Atma Ram steel crossing near Vijay Nagar.

“The district magistrate has directed the regional transport department to intensify checks for pollution certificates and other enforcement measures ahead of the upcoming festival season. He also directed the officials of the traffic police for deployment of staff,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer of the UPPCB. “Within the next couple of days, different departments have also been directed to prepare the plan to ensure that there are no traffic snarls or bottlenecks.”

The other major points identified include the major crossings near Ghanta Ghar, Meerut Crossing, Raj Nagar Extension crossing, Sihani Chungi, Old vegetable market, Sahibabad-Seemapuri crossing, Bhopra crossing, at Sahibabad site IV industrial area, Loni crossing, Tila Morh crossing and also at Tronica City.

According to the records of the UP Pollution Control Board, the PM10 levels have been ranging up to three times the safe limits (100µg/m³) in Ghaziabad in October, while the PM2.5 levels were almost double its safe limit of 60µg/m³.

Environmentalists said that these hot spots should have been identified before the start of winter and plans put in place from October 1.

“There have been traffic management initiatives like the integrated traffic management plan which has died out and not being taken up. Further, the Central Road Research Institute also prepared a detailed traffic management plan. But residents don’t know how much of it was implemented. So, traffic has always been a major issued in the city but there is hardly anything concrete which has been done,” said Akash Vashishtha, a city-based environmentalist. “At every major market, there will be hundreds of vehicles parked roadsides as there is hardly any parking facility available. In festival season, the rush will increase manifold. So, simply identifying the traffic congestion points in late October is no major achievement and just eyewash. The city suffers traffic issues throughout the year.”

