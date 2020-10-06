Assault on liquor shop owner: Residents protest outside Noida police station

A group of residents from Parthala village protested at the Phase 3 police station on Tuesday morning, demanding justice for a 45-year-old liquor shop owner who was allegedly assaulted by three men on Saturday night.

The police on Monday had arrested one of the suspects in the case.

On Saturday night, three men came to the Sector 71 shop of the victim, Bhopal Singh, when his staff were closing it around 9pm. The suspects started forcing Singh to keep the shop open even after closing hours. When he refused, the men allegedly started assaulting the staff using a barbed wire and an axe, the police had said, adding that Singh was severely injured in the melee. Later, a case was filed at Phase 3 police station under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police said that following the findings of the medical report which said that Singh had a deep bone fracture in his skull, Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) was added to the FIR. The victim is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

“Some of his relatives and neighbours came to the police station demanding the addition of Section 302 (punishment for murder) to the FIR. We explained to them that this section is used only in cases of death. Once they understood the reason, they left after a while,” said Jitendra Dikshit, station house officer, Phase 3 police station.

Of the three suspects, a man, identified as Rakesh, was arrested by the police on Monday and sent to jail on Tuesday after being produced in front of a magistrate. The search is on for the other two suspects who are also Parthala residents, said the police.

Ramesh Singh, a villager who participated in the protest, said, “We only want that the other two suspects should be arrested and severe action should be taken against all the three for hurting someone who was only doing his job.”