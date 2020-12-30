At Chilla border, farmers plan to launch protest march on Jan 26

Noida: Farmers camped at the Chilla border (Noida-Delhi link road) protesting against the Centre’s new farm laws on Tuesday said they are planning a protest march on January 26 to Rajpath in Delhi.

A group of farmers from Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) has been on a sit-in at the border for the past 29 days.

“Farmers have been on roads for days, but the government has refused to listen to our grievances. Our national representatives are planning a march on January 26, and today we carried out a dress rehearsal for the same,” said Ramveer Singh Tomar, state general secretary, BKU (Bhanu).

Every day the farmers are conducting various activities like yoga, yagnas, rallies, etc. to keep themselves motivated and to make their presence felt.

In the afternoon, the group also burnt some copies of the new farm laws in a symbolic gesture showing their unhappiness with the legislations.

A meeting is scheduled for Wednesday between the central government and farmer representatives, but the protestors are not too hopeful about the results.

“Nothing has come off yet from the previous meetings as well. We want the government to understand our issues with the new laws. And we refuse to move from here until they acknowledge our concerns,” said Yogesh Pratap Singh, state president, BKU (Bhanu).

With the BKU (Bhanu) group sitting on the border, traffic from Noida to Delhi has been affected since then.

“The law and order situation is stable. Traffic is moving smoothly across alternate routes and we are prepared to handle any issues that might arise. But for now status quo is being maintained,” said Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 1.

Meanwhile, another group from BKU’s Lok Shakti faction that has been camped at the Dalit Prerna Sthal continued its protest on Tuesday. The group is also carrying out rallies to protest against the new laws. “The new laws are like a noose around our neck,” said Dr SK Giri, national spokesperson, BKU (Lok Shakti).