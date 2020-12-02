At UP Gate, protesters find solace in hukkah and music

Ghaziabad To beat the blues of a protest, farmers who are part of the “Dilli Chalo Andolan” and camping below the UP Gate have found solace in their hukkahs and Ragini, a popular genre of music in the hinterlands of western Uttar Pradesh.

Wednesday was their fifth day of protesting the Centre’s new farm laws, which they say are against their interests.

Their day starts early with an attempt to bring down the Delhi Police barricades and although they manage to pull down the some of them, they refrain from crossing the border. The exercise was to energise the protesters, they said.

Chants of “Takht badal do taj badal do, beimano ka raaj baadal do (change the rule of cheaters),” “Hamari mange puri karo, kisan ekta zindbad (Fulfil our demands, long live farmers’ unity)” and “Abhi to ye angdai hai, agey aur ladai hai (the fight has just begins)” fill the air.

“However, the protests cannot go on for the entire day even as we remain on streets,” said Deshpal Singh, a farmer who has joined the protest from Umarpur village in Sharanpur. “At such time, a discussion over the hukkah helps. It is a favourite pastime for many and especially for older farmers.”

Groups of people huddle together around a hukkah and share a smoke while reviewing newspapers and discussing strategies. Adding to the discussion would be views on social media, supplied by the younger and more tech savvy protesters. Others would be reading under the shade of the flyover while still others played their harmonium and played cards. On a usual day, they would be visiting friends and neighbours after a day’s work on the field.

“In the evening, Ragini songs devoted to folk tales, patriotism and even desi folk are sung and this goes on till late night. Farmers here remember Baba Tikait (Mahendra Singh Tikait, who founded the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) that is leading the protest) ,” Singh said, adding that he has been a member of the group since 1987.

Tikait is remembered for bringing Delhi to a standstill in 1988 and forced the then Rajiv Gandhi central government to agree to their many demands. Many of the vehicles at the UP Gate protest site on Wednesday had his photographs.

At night, the farmers retire to under the flyover where the beds they had brought in their tractor trolleys protect them from the cold road and blankets keep away the winter chill.

“Puaal (haystacks) serve well as beds for some of us. While most sleep, others keep vigil against any theft or any breaking development on the protest,” said Sandeep Chaudhary, a farmer from Lalpur village in Hapur.

For cooking meals, the protesters have made wood-fired stoves on the roadsides.

“We have brought potatoes, pulses and rice that can be stored easily for long. People offer us food but we try to cook our own. Fellow farmers from villages in Ghaziabad and Greater Noida send stocks of fresh vegetable,” said Chaudhary.

“A group of farmers from Uttarakhand have also put up langar where they serve food all day long. It is heartening to see that many media persons also join us for food and tea at the site,” said Rajvir Singh, state vice-president of the BKU. “Talks are scheduled with the government on Thursday. So, we are expecting lot of people from states like UP, Uttarakhand and even from Madhya Pradesh to arrive. We will be holding a Mahapanchayat to discuss further strategy.”