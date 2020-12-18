Authority starts bonfire at night shelter among other places

With a cold wave in the city, the Noida Authority said they have started lighting bonfires at the city’s only night shelter and 60 other locations for the homeless.

Noida on Thursday suffered its coldest day of the season on Thursday with the minimum temperature recorded at 4.5°C at the automatic weather station, sector 62. The city has been suffering cold wave and cold day condition since past three days.

Officials at the night shelter at Noida stadium, which can shelter 37 peopls, said they had around 16 occupants, all male, for now.

“Mere blankets won’t do now. So, about two quintals of timber was procured from the market and a bonfire was lit,” said Rahul Sharma, senior manager, Noida Authority. He said the district horticulture department would later provide them with wood.

“We have been lighting bonfires at around 60 places across all 10 work circles for the last two days. The places may vary as per requirement and the number of bonfires could also be increased as per requirements,” said Rajeev Tyagi, General Manager, Noida Authority.