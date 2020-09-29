Awareness drive to fight Covid-19 in Noida and Greater Noida as cases increase

Amid the rising coronavirus cases, the Noida authority has started spreading awareness about checking the Covid-19 pandemic. The authority has appealed to the general public to strictly follow the Covid-19 safety guidelines, such as use of face masks and maintaining social distance.

For the awareness drive, the Noida authority has deployed 10 vehicles to make announcements in all sectors of the city. The authority has divided the entire city into 10 work circles for a better administration.

“We have engaged 10 vehicles, with one vehicle in each work circle, to spread awareness that people should follow precautions seriously for their safety. These vehicles will take three to four days to cover all sectors and villages in each circle properly. Even after all the areas are covered, the awareness drive will continue,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

According to the officials, the vehicles covered with banners about Covid-19 pandemic will be used to make announcements from 10am to 5pm. Each vehicle has a loudspeaker to make announcement about precautions that include maintaining social distance, wearing masks, venturing out only if it is important and issues related to sanitization.

The Noida authority is also carrying out sanitization work in all crowed places such as commercial areas every Saturday and Sunday, said the officials. It has also released a mobile number 9717080605 at which residents can make any suggestion about how the fight against Covid-19 can be improved.

Meanwhile, the Greater Noida authority has also requested the various residential bodies to spread awareness about following the social distancing and other necessary precautions to stay safe from the infection. The authority has directed its health department staff to make sure all sectors and villages are sanitized regularly.

“We have directed the health department to carry out sanitization activity in all city markets and public places properly so that the visitors stay safe. We have also asked the social groups to spread awareness about precautions,” said Deep Chandar, additional chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

Till September 28, the Gautam Budh Nagar district reported a total of 12,757 Covid-19 cases, as per the data from the state health department. Of these cases, 1,599 are active cases while 11,107 patients have been cured. The district has recorded 51 deaths due to the virus so far.