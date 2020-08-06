Ayurveda products in high demand at Covid-dedicated facilities

The Covid-19 pandemic has increased the demand for immunity boosters under ayurveda and homoeopathy at different Covid-dedicated facilities in Gautam Budh Nagar district.

Entrepreneurs thank the central government ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (Ayush) for the spike in business.

Rajesh Kumar, who runs an ayurvedic products store in Sector 26, said, “Since March, the demand for honey has gone up 45%, chyawanprash by 85% and turmeric by 40% in ayurvedic stores. The interest in these products has mostly been fuelled by the recommendations from the ministry of ayush to fight the coronavirus. It appealed to the people to include spices like turmeric and coriander in their cooking and to have chyawanprash.”

With increased demand, prices of certain medicines too have gone up.

“A 60-capsule box of Giloy tablets, which used to be sold for ₹100 now sells for ₹250,” said Kumar.

Dr Vikas Kheria, an ayurveda doctor at the Gautam district hospital in sector 39, said that these medicines came with the added advantage of not having any non-organic compounds thereby reducing the risk of side effects. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi recommended use of ayurveda to boost immunity. Ayush products, being non-chemical and organic, have more immunity boosting and healing capacity. That’s why, we are serving the kadha (decoction) to the Covid-19 patients in all our L-1 facilities (for mild cases). This brewed drink is made of pure herbs like giloy, guduchi, tulsi, amalaki, ashvagandha, and others,” he said.

Homeopathic practitioner CB Jha, who is also the president of Atta market association, said that he distributed around 5,000 vials of immunity boosting homeopathic medicines to front line Covid-19 warriors. “The government has approved and recommended the Arsenicum Album 30C as a preventive medicine to boost immunity. In my clinic, at least 100 patients come daily for this medicine,” he claimed.

Companies like Dabur and Patanjali also said they have seen an increase in demand for Ayurvedic products across portfolio. “It was witnessing a strong growth in enquiries for key products, especially the immunity booster range including Chyawanprash, Honey, Giloy tablets, Giloy Churna, Ashwagandha capsules and the recently launched Immunity Kit,” said the spokesperson of Dabur.

A senior sales officer of Patanjali, requesting anonymity, said that the demand for ayurvedic products with health care benefits has gone up. “Immunity building products are in greater demand. All the products, coming in the wellness and immunity section, have witnessed considerable increase in demand, ” he said.