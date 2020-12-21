Bar association, buyers, promoters demand UPREAT extension bench at Greater Noida

The Greater Noida Bar Association of the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UPRERA) has demanded the state government to create a branch of the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (UPREAT) in the district.

Backing them up are the developers’ body Credai and the district flat owners association. They say that without a branch here, they would have to travel to Lucknow for appeals against UPRERA decisions.

They said that the tribunal could do as UPRERA did -- although its headquarters is in Lucknow, it had a branch in Greater Noida to hear complaints from the UP districts in the national capital region (NCR).

UPRERA Greater Noida Bar Association president Kaushal Narayan Mishra said on Friday, “We have requested a bench of the UPREAT at Greater Noida or Noida. It can be located in UPRERA’s office in Greater Noida or elsewhere in Greater Noida or Noida. This will help both buyers and promoters.”

Flat Owners Federation Ghaziabad representative Colonel (Retd) T P Tyagi said, “Extension bench of UPREAT will help buyers not satisfied with UPRERA order. This will save time and money.”

CREDAI NCR(Western UP) representative Amit Modi said, “UPREAT extension bench at Greater Noida will be beneficial to promoters too. Initially UPREAT extension bench can function twice a week at Greater Noida.”

Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Appellate Tribunal(UPREAT) administrative member Rajiv Misra said,”Presently there is no plan for any extension bench of UPREAT. However it is policy matter and state government is decision making authority. State government can form any number of extension benches if they decide.”

Appeals against the UPRERA decisions have to be brought in the Tribunal’s notice within 60 days. While buyers have to pay a fee of ₹1000, project promoters have to pay a third of the UPRERA penalty amount. Any later, and it would be left to the Tribunal to decide on the merit of the case.

The Appellate Tribunal may, for the purpose of examining the legality or propriety or correctness of any order or decision of the Authority or the adjudicating officer, on its own motion or otherwise, call for the records relevant to deposing of such appeal and make such orders as it thinks fit.

The Appellate Tribunal consists of a Chairperson and at least two whole time members of which one is Judicial member and other a Technical or Administrative Member.