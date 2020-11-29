Bharatiya Kisan Union to continue ‘Dilli Chalo’ stir from UP Gate, decides to prolong stay

Farmers led by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Sunday continued their stir from the UP-Gate border in Ghaziabad and said that they will camp below the flyover. Government authorities said that they have made arrangements for smooth flow of traffic basic facilities for the farmers.

On Saturday afternoon, the number of farmers at the site grew as many from neighbouring districts joined them responding to protest calls (of ‘Dilli Chalo’) against the central government’s decision to implement new agriculture reforms, which the farmers say would go against their interest.

The farmers called the UP Gate flyover the “kisan kranti chowk” as it was also the site of another earlier major stir on October 2, 2018 when they had protested for loan waiver and against high power and fuel prices.

Farmers brought in their tractor-trolleys, ration, clothes, bedrolls to camp below the UP-Gate flyover. They also cooked food at the site and also prepared tea which they shared with the police. On Sunday afternoon, they once again grouped and broke the barricades put up at the UP-Gate border by the Delhi police.

However, they did not proceed to Delhi.

“We will stay here and will wait for the plan for meetings with the government. There is no plan given to us and we are waiting for government to talk to us. More farmers will come on Monday,” said Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson of BKU said at UP-Gate protest site on Sunday.

On Saturday, the BKU had rejected the government’s offer for talks. The farmers union said that the government had put conditions for the talks, which were unacceptable to them. It said that they would block five main entry points to Delhi, one of which was UP Gate.

“It is not just the new farm laws. We have other issues regarding sugarcane price, electricity, among others. There are lot of issues if anyone wishes to listen to them. We will continue stay here (until the government agrees to our demands),” said Tikait.

The farmers have come from Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Amroha, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar and other nearby districts in UP.

Considering the continuation of the protests at UP-Gate, the district officials have made traffic diversions. Commuters coming from Indirapuram, Noida and proceeding to Delhi have been asked to take NH-9 flyover at UP-Gate and not allowed to come below the flyover area which is barricaded.

“The other commuters from Mohan Nagar will be diverted to Anand Vihar-Kaushambi border. Commuters must avoid coming to UP-Gate as there is no entry/exit we have allowed below the flyover area. The diversion will continue till farmers are at the site. Their protest has been peaceful and they have decided to prolong their stay,” said Gyanendra Singh, superintendent of police (city 2).

The district administration officials said that they have also provided basic facilities to the farmers at the site.

“We are in constant touch with them and there will be no disruption of traffic on Monday. We have regularly sanitized the protest site and also roped in water tankers, mobile toilets for farmers. They have assured that there will be no disruption of inconvenience to public,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.

Sunday is the fourth day since farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh among other neighbouring states had set off on their “Dilli chalo” campaign.