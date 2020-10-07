Sections
E-Paper
Home / Noida / Big infrastructure push in Uttar Pradesh, plan for an airport in each division

Big infrastructure push in Uttar Pradesh, plan for an airport in each division

To boost air connectivity and fuel growth, the Uttar Pradesh government has set a target to build the maximum number of airports in the country, director of the UP civil...

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 23:52 IST

By Vinod Rajput,

To boost air connectivity and fuel growth, the Uttar Pradesh government has set a target to build the maximum number of airports in the country, director of the UP civil aviation department Surendra Singh said on Wednesday, adding at least one airport will come in each division in the state.

“The aviation sector, one of the major catalysts for growth and development, is not limited only to the Noida airport but UP bhief minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision is to develop this sector across Uttar Pradesh. To make sure that happens, the government has planned to make at least one airport in each division. There are 18 divisions in the state and we have a vision to ready 20 airports in the next two to three years to boost air connectivity,” Singh said.

Singh visited the Noida International airport Limited office in Greater Noida’s sector Omega-I, where the concessionaire agreement for the Noida International Greenfield airport proposed at Jewar was signed with Zurich International.

In Western UP alone, the government has decided to build an airport each in Saharanpur, Meerut, Aligarh, Noida and Muradabad.



“We are likely to acquire land for the Meerut airport project and work will begin soon. In Western UP, work will begin soon for the Saharanpur, Meerut, Aligarh, Noida and Muradabad airports. Hindon has already started operations. Besides we have planned airports in Eastern UP cities such as Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Sonbhadra, Shravasti and Ayodhya. We acquired 78 acres land for an airport in Bundelkhand’s Lalitpur division and land is to be acquired for an airport in Jhansi division. Nobody ever thought of providing air connectivity to these cities,” Singh said.

In the temple town Ayodhya, the UP government already has 200 acres of land and another 400 acres are being acquired to set up an international airport there, Singh said. The Kushinagar airport is likely to start its first flight by the end of October.

“We plan to start work in Azamgarh, Shravasti, Muradabad and Aligarh by March 2021. In 2016, UP had only 37 flights daily and now in 2020, there are 63 daily flights. We are focusing on air connectivity to boost growth and bring development,” Singh said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ex-CBI director Ashwani Kumar found dead in Shimla, leaves behind a note: Cops
Oct 08, 2020 00:13 IST
NSA Ajit Doval meets Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah in Delhi
Oct 07, 2020 23:00 IST
Rahul Tripathi’s gritty knock spurs KKR to win over CSK
Oct 07, 2020 23:47 IST
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED files chargesheet against 3 prime accused
Oct 07, 2020 21:42 IST

latest news

Bigg Boss 14 day 4: Nikki fights with Eijaz-Shehzad, calls Rubina ‘slow’
Oct 08, 2020 00:48 IST
SRH vs KXIP Preview: Similar strengths and weaknesses in focus
Oct 08, 2020 00:38 IST
SRH Predicted XI vs KXIP - Fifth bowler conundrum for Sunrisers
Oct 08, 2020 00:30 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput case drug link: All offences under NDPS Act are non-bailable, says Bombay HC
Oct 08, 2020 00:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.