Birders concerned after Dhanauri camera snatching incident

Saturday’s robbery at Dhanauri wetlands has triggered fear among the city’s birder community, with many expressing apprehension that the incident may project the wetlands in a bad light.

Birders said that the incident may incite fear and compromise their liberty of freely birding.

On Saturday, three armed men on a motorcycle looted a professional camera, which was worth ₹5 lakh, from 42-year-old Noida-based photographer Narinder Kohli and his uncle Shyam Bhagra, while they were in their car.

“We are regular visitors to the area and were shooting a documentary on Sarus cranes. As wildlife enthusiasts, we understand that such incidents are bound to happen but things could be better if patrolling or security is provided to that area,” said Narinder Kohli, who lives in Sector 137, Noida.

While the birders stated that they are shocked by this incident, they say a little deterrence like police patrolling in the area could build some confidence among the birders.

“It’s shocking and sad as Dhanauri doesn’t deserve bad publicity. Earlier too, there had been an incidence of violence and robbery with birders at Okhla and Surajpur wetland. But never imagined it would ever happen at Dhanauri. Locals are very friendly and helpful there. I just hope that the criminals are nabbed and that they are not locals. Birders will be scared at least for some time to go there,” said Jaswinder Singh Waraich, a city-based birder.

“It’s a worrying incident and is bound to instil fear among birders. I have been going to Dhanauri since four years and locals have been very friendly and helpful; they often interact with us and children are curious about the cameras and the lenses, so it’s doubly shocking that it happened there. This (incident) might change some things such as avoid interactions with strangers. A police post in the area or regular patrolling, so that it builds some confidence among the birders, is needed,” said Col (retired) Shyam Sundar Sharma, a Greater Noida-based birder.

Narendra Singh Khaira, another birder in Noida, stated that while he would continue solo birding in the region, he believes people would be worried and prefer going in groups.

“People will get cautious and go in large groups after this incident. I hope that the culprits are nabbed by the police, which might instil confidence among the birders,” said Khaira.

When contacted, Pramod Kumar Srivastava, divisional forest officer, Gautam Budh Nagar. said: “We are not aware of the incident as yet. Also, the wetland is not under our jurisdiction yet, it’s a Gram Sabha land, of which some portion is privately owned as well.”

According to Noida-based eminent birder Anand Arya, legal protection to the wetland will mount pressure on the authorities to provide security to the area.

“I have been going to the area since over six years and never heard about such an incident, which makes it shocking. I urge the authorities to speed up the process of notifying the area as a wetland and a Sarus crane sanctuary. Once notified, the administration will be bound to maintain law and order in that area,” said Arya.

“We are working on the case and will solve it soon. It seems the criminals could be local, as they were deep inside the village and were interacting with the victims. We are investigating and ensure that soon we work it out,” said Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

Spread over an area of 101.21 hectares and divided in two water bodies, the Dhanauri wetlands in Greater Noida are home to over 211 species of resident and migratory birds. The area is also believed to be one of the largest roosting and breeding grounds of Sarus cranes in the region. In 2018, the district forest department had sent a proposal to declare the waterbody as a wetland under Wetland Rules 2017, after which the government in 2019 initiated the process of declaring it a Ramsar site and appointed a nodal officer to the task. As of now, the survey is under process.