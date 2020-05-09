Body of 55-yr-old lies at GIMS mortuary as authorities wait for Covid report

The family of a 55-year-old woman — who died on May 6 and whose body has been lying in the mortuary of the Government Institute of Medical Sciences — have been waiting for four days to perform her last rites as authorities are yet to determine if the patient suffered from Covid-19.

According to the officials, the woman is a resident of sector 128 and her husband is a constable with the Delhi police. The woman had complained of vomiting after which she was taken to the district hospital in sector 30 of Noida.

Doctors at the district hospital suspected her of having Covid-19 and her sample was collected for testing. On May 6, the condition of the woman deteriorated after which she was referred to GIMS, where she died during the treatment within an hour of being admitted.

“The woman was brought to us on May 6 in a critical condition from the district hospital. She died during treatment. She was suspected to have Covid-19 and her reports are still pending. We have spoken to the chief medical officer to get her reports as soon as possible so that we can release the body as per laid down protocols,” said Dr Rakesh Gupta, director, GIMS.

The health officials have sent her sample to the National Institute of Biologicals in Noida. On Saturday, officials asked the NIB authorities to provide the woman’s reports on a priority basis as her family members have been struggling to claim the body to perform her last rites.

“We were informed about the woman by the chief medical superintendent of the district hospital. Her samples were collected during treatment. We expect her reports to be handed over to us by Sunday morning,” said Dr Deepak Ohri, chief medical officer, GB Nagar.

The family members of the woman are also worried as they don’t know if she was Covid positive or not, as many people had come in contact with her before May 6.