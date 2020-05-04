Boy kills self after being scolded by his mother

Sections
A 13-year-old boy was found hanging from the ceiling of his house under the Sector 49 police jurisdiction on Monday afternoon. The boy allegedly killed himself after being scolded by his mother...

Updated: May 04, 2020 23:20 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 13-year-old boy was found hanging from the ceiling of his house under the Sector 49 police jurisdiction on Monday afternoon. The boy allegedly killed himself after being scolded by his mother over borrowing money, the police said.

No note was recovered from the spot and the body was sent for an autopsy. The police said they were informed about the incident around 2pm.

“A team was rushed to the spot and the body was brought down, after which it was sent for an autopsy. When we spoke to the family members, it seems that the boy had been scolded by the mother in the morning over borrowing some money. They were not in a condition to provide any more details,” said Dharmendra Kumar Sharma, station house officer, Sector 49 police station.

He said that in the afternoon, the parents, who work as daily wagers, were seated outside the house while the incident took place. The boy’s mother found him hanging when she entered the house during lunchtime, the police said.



The police are also probing other reasons that could have let the boy take the step. The body will be handed over to the family following the autopsy. Police officials said that the family, of migrants from West Bengal, has not filed a complaint.

Gautam Budh Nagar does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 from Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).

