Break in rain for two days, heavy rain likely next week, says IMD

After a wet week, the weather department on Friday predicted no rain for the weekend and a slight rise in temperature.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), monsoon activity will, however, return, with Noida, Ghaziabad and the rest of the National Capital Region likely to see moderate rainfall between July 27 and 29, with heavy rain predicted for Tuesday.

On Friday, no rain was recorded in Noida and Ghaziabad. Weather analysts said the monsoon line of trough – a low that oscillates around Delhi and brings rains to the region – has shifted southwards.

“The trough line has shifted southwards and is currently passing over Bikaner and Gwalior, so chances of rain for at least the next two days are very low. There is, however, the availability of moisture in the region and a cyclonic circulation is building up over south-west Uttar Pradesh. All of this can lead to very light drizzle over some small patches of NCR like Faridabad and Gurugram. But the chances are less,” Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, IMD, said Friday, adding that these conditions may slightly increase the mercury.

He however said that the region will again see monsoon rains next week, when the line of trough oscillates again.

“The temperature may rise by a degree and hover around 36 degrees Celsius. However, the line of trough will oscillate again towards the north, passing over Delhi-NCR from Monday July 27, so the region will see good rainfall. July 28 may see heavy rainfall activities as well,” said Srivastava.

On Friday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average, against 34.6 degrees Celsius a day earlier. The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.1 degrees Celsius, same as a day earlier.

Noida has so far seen moderate and heavy spells of rain over the last five days that covered about 3% of the overall seasonal rainfall deficit. The region has so far seen 15.5mm rainfall since June 1 till date, which is 91% in deficit.