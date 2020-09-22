Sections
Broken boundary wall has residents concerned about their safety

Residents of a highrise in Noida sector 137 are concerned for their safety because of a broken boundary wall.According to the residents of Exotica Fresco society, a portion of...

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 23:54 IST

By Tanmayee Tyagi,

Residents of a highrise in Noida sector 137 are concerned for their safety because of a broken boundary wall.

According to the residents of Exotica Fresco society, a portion of the wall had collapsed almost a month ago due to severe water logging.

“There is no rain water harvesting, because of which it accumulated near the boundary wall during last few heavy spells of rain. This led to the structure weakening, and one day a portion collapsed. It has been 45 days now and remains unrepaired leaving the society exposed,” said Kunal Zutshi, a resident.

He said that the open boundary has becomes a security concern for the residents.



“We had to ask one of our regular guards to keep guard at the open portion. This is just cutting into our already feeble resources. We don’t want to wait for a major security issue to happen and have been requesting the builder to repair it as soon as possible,” said Zutshi.

The residents also had to move their vehicles parked in that stretch of the society and place them elsewhere.

“Over time we have had several maintenance related concerns. Our basements are water logged every monsoon. But nothing is as urgent as the broken boundary wall. Anyone can come in and go without being monitored. It is leaving us in a vulnerable position and their has been no response to our requests to repair the damaged wall. Such a negligence is specially catastrophic during the current pandemic,” said Mohit Khullar, general secretary, Apartment Owners Association.

The estate manager said that the design for the wall has been approved.

“The collapse happened a month back and getting architectural approval for the design too some time. But we are working on it and it should be repaired soon,” said Pawan Kaliwal, the estate manager.

