Building collapses in Noida, NDRF rushed in for rescue operation

Four people were rescued on Friday from a building collapses in Noida’s sector-11, reported news agency ANI. Rescue operations are underway and NDRF team rushed to building collapse site.

Noida police said three out of the four injured had received minor injuries while the condition of the fourth person was serious. According to the initial information, the building housed a manufacturing unit for solar panels. The front portion of the building is said to have collapsed trapping some individuals.

“We have rescued four people. it is difficult to tell their condition right now, they have been admitted to a hospital. As per initial assessment, three of them appeared to have received not so serious injuries, while the fourth person’s condition is serious,” a senior police officer said.

The officer quoted above said it was difficult to immediately establish the cause of the collapse.

“Not possible to immediately tell what caused the collapse. The owner of the building has, however, said that some plumbing work was going on in the building. Exact reasons will only come out through an inquiry,” she added.