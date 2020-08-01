Building owner arrested as roof collapse kills 2

The 65-year-old owner of the Sector 11 building, which had partially collapsed on Friday evening, was arrested by the police on Saturday. Two people had been killed in the incident.

Around 7pm on Friday, part of the three-storeyed building in F block of Noida’s Sector 11 had collapsed. Four people were trapped in the debris and were later pulled out by rescue teams. According to the police, renovation work was going on in the 35-year-old building where electric panels were manufactured.

“The owner, RK Bhardwaj, was arrested today after a case of negligence was registered at Sector 24 police station,” said Sankalp Sharma, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 1.

Bhardwaj was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), based on the complaint of the wife of one the deceased, the police said. The owner’s wife had also been present in a different part of the building and escaped unhurt in the incident, they said.

Of the four people who were pulled out, Jaynendra and Gopi, both natives of Kanpur, died during treatment at the district hospital in Noida, while condition of two others -- Sagar and Ashu -- are now stable, said the police. Sagar was rushed to a higher medical centre in Delhi, the police said.

“My husband worked as a plumbing contractor. He and three others, Gopi, Ashu and Sagar, had been employed for plumbing work in the building. The owner was aware of the structural weakness and cracks in the building but did not warn them. Yesterday around 7pm when they were working, a portion of the building collapsed and they got trapped in the rubble,” said Renu Devi, wife of Jaynendra, in her police complaint.

The building owner was produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail, the police said.

The UP chief minister had taken cognizance of the incident, and directed the Gautam Budh Nagar commissioner of police to look into the matter and provide necessary rescue and medical support.

The Noida authority has set up an inquiry into the incident, district magistrate Suhas LY said.