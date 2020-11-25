Burglary at banquet hall in Noida

Noida Police on Wednesday registered a case against unidentified staff of a sector 52 banquet hall after a family that had booked the space alleged that somebody had stolen cash and valuables worth ₹7 lakh.

The family from Nithari had booked the banquet hall for an engagement party on Tuesday evening.

“The staff there had allotted us a room for us to keep our belongings and to use for personal errands. We had kept a bag containing ₹4.5 lakh cash and ₹2.5 lakh worth jewellery there and locked it before proceeding to attend the ceremony,” said Sunny, the groom’s older brother.

He alleged that someone had broke in and decamped with the bag containing the valuables.

“As soon as we realised this we immediately informed the manager. But when we checked the CCTV footage, we found that the cameras had not recorded anything,” he said.

Family members alleged that they noticed a particular waiter who was nowhere to be found after the burglary was discovered.

“The waiter in question was not serving properly, which is why we noticed him. He was not even on the list of the staff. Someone must have helped him carry out the burglary. We immediately alerted the police,” said Dharmendra, a relative.

Based on the complaint, a case of burglary (section 380 of the Indian Penal Code) was registered at the sector 24 police station. “A probe in the matter is underway. We will question all the staff to identify him. There is no CCTV footage of the incident,” said Prabhat Dikshit, station house officer, sector 24 police station.