Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Noida / Businessman alleges robbery of ₹13 lakh

Businessman alleges robbery of ₹13 lakh

Noida: A businessman from Dadri has alleged that he was robbed of ₹13 lakh by four unidentified men at gunpoint on Wednesday evening. Three teams have been formed to investigate...

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 00:00 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Noida: A businessman from Dadri has alleged that he was robbed of ₹13 lakh by four unidentified men at gunpoint on Wednesday evening. Three teams have been formed to investigate the case, the police said.

The victim was identified as Rakesh Kumar Agrawal who was on his way to Ghaziabad when the incident took place. He owns a grain shop in Dadri. In his complaint, Agrawal has alleged that he was travelling in his Swift car and had ₹13.2 lakh with him when his car was intercepted by four men on two motorcycles in the Bisada road area. Two of the men got down from their bikes and took the bag containing the money from me, said the complainant.

The men decamped with his money after holding him at gunpoint, the police said.

“He said that the bag containing money was snatched from him. However, there was no firing involved in the incident and Agrawal did not sustain any injuries. As soon as information was shared with police, teams were rushed to the spot,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 3, Rajesh Kumar Singh.



Police officials said that based on the victim’s complaint, a case of robbery (section 392 of the Indian Penal Code) has been registered at the Dadri police station against the unidentified suspects.

A senior police official said that three teams have been formed to investigate the case. Police officials are trying to get CCTV footage from near the crime spot in order to identify the suspects who had kept their faces covered. The victim has not cast suspicions on anyone, said police.

However, a police officer who did not wish to be named said that there are inconsistencies in the statement of the victim and all possible angles, including this being an insider job, are being looked at.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China cautions against use of ‘Tibet card’, says it will damage bilateral ties
by Rezaul H Laskar
We are the minor partners in TN, says BJP as AIADMK rules out power sharing
by Divya Chandrababu
Bars, restaurants to restrict entry, limited parking at Connaught Place
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Now, health officials detect Shigella bacterial infection in Kochi
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Bigg Boss 14 day 86: Vikas breaks down saying ‘My brother snatched my mom’
by HT Entertainment Desk
Covaxin trial: West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim takes second dose of Covid-19 vaccine
by HT Correspondent
Delhi-Bengaluru flight makes emergency landing at Indore to rush baby to hospital
by HT Correspondent
3-year-old girl raped and murdered at Pen in Palghar, 1 arrested
by Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.