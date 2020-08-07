Car driver killed in road crash in Greater Noida

The truck involved in the incident has been impounded while its driver managed to flee the spot, the official said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (Representative Image))

A 50-year-old man was killed after his speeding car collided with a truck on a highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida, police said on Friday.

Maan Singh Tomar was on his way to Ghaziabad when the incident occurred in Badalpur police station area on late Thursday night, the police said.

“Tomar was a resident of Ghaziabad and he had come to Dadri in Greater Noida. He was returning home alone in the car when it collided with the truck near Accheja village. He died on the spot,” a police official said.

The truck involved in the incident has been impounded while its driver managed to flee the spot, the official said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further proceedings are underway, the police said.