Centre of excellence to be set up in Noida, will create jobs

Noida was chosen for the project due to the availability of a well-established necessary ecosystem, said officials. (Bloomberg Photo/Representative)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday decided to set up a ‘centre of excellence’ in Noida for products based on Li-ion cells or lithium-ion batteries. The state is one of the leading manufacturers and exporters of electronics and IT in the country.

The centre will encourage around 100 MSMEs and will help create 5,000-7,000 job opportunities. It will also help in creating an ecosystem for designing and creating a hub for power banks and Indian mobile handsets in the state, the government claimed.

These include battery monitoring system for electric vehicles, solar system battery pack, GPS navigation system , ticket vending machines for trains, buses, power banks, Bluetooth speakers, chargers, wireless chargers, smart lighting systems, radio, UPS system, routers and sound meters (for money transfer with a particular sound) among others.

“The centre will provide crucial technical input to start-ups and MSMEs for production of mass market electronics accessories up to the prototype stage,” said Dinesh Sharma, deputy chief minister and minister of IT and electronics, in a statement issued on Thursday.

“The state government will be able to nominate diploma holders, ITI pass outs, BSc and MSc in electronics as ‘certification engineers’, thereby creating employment opportunities,” Sharma added.

“Due to the availability of a well-established necessary ecosystem in Noida, the Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) proposed the establishment of product-based Li-ion cells centre of excellence in Noida,” said Alok Kumar, additional chief secretary, IT and electronics.

“It has been approved in principle and work to establish the centre will start soon after the approval from the Union government,” Kumar added.

“The government will set up three centres of excellence in collaboration with the Union ministry of electronics and information technology, and industrial association,” Kumar informed.

The state government will bear 25% of the cost while the union government and industrial associations will bear the remaining 75 % of the total cost of the project.

It is estimated that the Union government and the state governments will contribute Rs 9.04 crore and Rs 3.01 crore respectively, whereas, the contribution of ICEA would be Rs 5.36 crore.