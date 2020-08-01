Changes in billing slabs to spike power bills in UP, residents oppose move

The proposed changes in different slabs of electricity consumers’ categories of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) are likely to burden the users. And, if the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) approves these proposed slabs, it is believed that domestic and commercial consumers will see a spike in their electricity bills in the next fiscal.

According to sources, the UPPCL has proposed only two slabs, i.e., consumption up to 200 units and above 200 units for the domestic category. Earlier, there were four different slabs under this category. “At present, there are around 80 slabs in different categories. However once the UPERC approves the new proposal, it will be around 50 slabs,” said a senior UPPCL official, preferring anonymity.

He further said that under the new proposal, electricity bills for temporary power connections given for construction work, wedding events and religious programmes, will be reduced. “At present, a minimum-20 kilowatt (KW) power connection for such functions is given after a payment of Rs 4,750 per day, plus 20% electricity duty. On an average, people have to pay around Rs 5,500 for these functions. Under the proposed rates, electricity bills for these functions will be reduced by around 40%. Under the new tariff structure, similar relief will be given to different government and private educational institutions. However, the tariff is expected to be the same for private hospitals and nursing homes,” the UPPCL official quoted above said.

When contacted, Virendra Nath Singh, Noida divisional chief engineer of Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), said that the proposed bracket of tariffs are to be approved by the UPERC and that the discom has no role in it. “The PVVNL is an electricity distribution company and it has no say in fixing the brackets of tariffs,” he said.

Meanwhile, criticising this proposed change in slabs, PS Jain, the president of confederation of NCR residents’ welfare associations (CONRWA), said any change in tariffs will adversely affect consumers. “It is going to burden consumers. Noida’s power consumers are already paying the maximum fixed electricity charges in all of NCR region, despite generating maximum revenue and having minimum line loss. I’ve written a letter to the chief minister and the power minister to revoke any proposal from the UPPCL that suggests any change in power tariffs and consumer categories,” he said.