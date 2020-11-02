Child actor’s parents cheated of ₹80,000 on pretext of landing him roles in TV serials

Noida: The family of a child actor from Noida has alleged that a “contractor” cheated them of Rs 80,000 on the pretext of landing the child a role in a major TV serial.

According to the family, the suspect allegedly asked the family to make advance payments for “agreement and security deposit”. However, once the money was paid, the suspect stopped all communication with them, the family alleged.

The complainant in the matter is Shalu Sharma, a resident of Sarfabad village in Noida’s Sector 73. She is a homemaker while her husband works as a cook. Her son, aged 11 years, is an actor and a hip hop dancer.

She said that last week, she received an email and then a call from the suspect, who identified himself as a casting director with a leading film making company. “He said my son has been selected for two TV serials. The suspect asked us to deposit Rs 7,000 on the pretext of agreement and security deposit. Once the money was paid, he asked to pay another Rs 7,000,” Sharma alleged.

She alleged the suspect’s demands started increasing and the family ended up depositing a total of Rs 80,000 in multiple transactions. “However, later the suspect switched off his phone and stopped all communication,” she said.

Sudhir Kumar, SHO, Sector 49, said based on the complaint, a case was registered against the suspect under Section 66-D of IT Act on October 28. “We will take the help of cyber cell to investigate the matter and arrest the suspect,” he said.