Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Noida / Committee on Jewar airport to take a decision on runways

Committee on Jewar airport to take a decision on runways

GREATER NOIDA The apex committee monitoring the Jewar international airport is likely to finalise the number of runways in a meeting on Thursday in Lucknow.The project monitoring...

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 23:10 IST

By Vinod Rajput,

GREATER NOIDA The apex committee monitoring the Jewar international airport is likely to finalise the number of runways in a meeting on Thursday in Lucknow.

The project monitoring and implementation committee (PMIC) is headed by the chief secretary R K Tiwari and is authorised to make critical recommendations to the government on the airport.

Eariler, reports indicated that the airport could have eight runways, but a PricewaterhouseCoopers report on feasibility recommended five.

“The PMIC is to discuss and decide about the number of runways on airport project at Jewar in Lucknow. The airport will start operations by two runways under the phase-I by 2023-34 as per the detailed project report. However, we are likely to start land acquisition for second phase of airport. When it will be developed to its full capacity the airport may have either five or six runways. The PMIC will take a decision on it,” said Arun Vir Singh chief executive officer of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida), which gave land for the airport, and Noida International Airport Limited, the company that is developing it in four phases.

Switzerland Company Zurich International AG will invest Rs 30,000 crore in the project. It will design, build, finance, operate and transfer the project to government after 40 years.

Yeida has already sought permission from the state government to acquire 1365 hectares for the second phase and prepared details of the acquisition. In phase-2 it is expected to acquire 1,318 hectares and phase 4 will have 735 hectares acquired.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
Dec 02, 2020 21:59 IST
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
Dec 02, 2020 20:28 IST
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
Dec 02, 2020 23:11 IST
Yaatra is a new desi AR app and here’s how Reliance Jio is a part of it
Dec 02, 2020 21:36 IST

latest news

Now, Naga Hoho calls Nagaland Governor’s statement abusive
Dec 02, 2020 23:29 IST
Ghaziabad’s 65% case load concentrated in nine residential segments, Indirapuram tops the list for third consecutive month
Dec 02, 2020 23:29 IST
Age group over 60 years has highest fatality rate of 45.38% in UP, Ghaziabad trend similar
Dec 02, 2020 23:28 IST
Makeshift beds, bitter cold, lack of amenities: 200 farmers spent night under open sky at Chilla border
Dec 02, 2020 23:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.