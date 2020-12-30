Competition to encourage waste treatment in Greater Noida

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida Authority has opened a competition for housing societies that treat their waste on their premises.

The move is aimed at encouraging “bulk waste generators” to follow rules and make the city a better place, said officials.

Each society has to provide their waste segregation and treatment methodology details to the authority on its website by January 10, 2021. “Then the authority team will inspect to verify their claims. Once verified, the health department will identify the best practices and finalise the winners middle of January,” said Deep Chandar additional chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

The first prize carries a reward of ₹2 lakh, second ₹1.5 lakh and third will get ₹1 lakh.

As per the waste management rules-2016 the housing complexes or other buildings, which are built on 5000 square metres of land or above area or produces 100 kg waste daily then they need to treat it at their premises as they are the bulk waste generators.