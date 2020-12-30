Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Noida / Competition to encourage waste treatment in Greater Noida

Competition to encourage waste treatment in Greater Noida

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida Authority has opened a competition for housing societies that treat their waste on their premises.The move is aimed at encouraging “bulk...

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 00:06 IST

By HT Correspondent,

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida Authority has opened a competition for housing societies that treat their waste on their premises.

The move is aimed at encouraging “bulk waste generators” to follow rules and make the city a better place, said officials.

Each society has to provide their waste segregation and treatment methodology details to the authority on its website by January 10, 2021. “Then the authority team will inspect to verify their claims. Once verified, the health department will identify the best practices and finalise the winners middle of January,” said Deep Chandar additional chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

The first prize carries a reward of ₹2 lakh, second ₹1.5 lakh and third will get ₹1 lakh.

As per the waste management rules-2016 the housing complexes or other buildings, which are built on 5000 square metres of land or above area or produces 100 kg waste daily then they need to treat it at their premises as they are the bulk waste generators.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

States scramble to locate hundreds of UK returnees
by Venkatesha Babu and Debabrata Mohanty
‘Chinese air force heavily deployed in Ladakh theatre in support of PLA’: IAF chief
by Rahul Singh
GST revenue may exceed Rs 1 lakh crore for third consecutive month
by Rajeev Jayaswal
Mumbai records lowest Covid-19 deaths since May
by hindustatimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray

latest news

Navi Mumbai auto driver held for raping 18-year-old from Chhattisgarh
by Anamika Gharat
Bhima Koregaon case accused claim they are being denied books, newspapers
by Charul Shah
When Zoom became a verb, and home, an office
by Dhamini Ratnam
Mumbai’s medical tourism drops by 80% amid Covid-19 pandemic
by Rupsa Chakraborty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.