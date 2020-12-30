Consumer commission directs builders to refund money to complainants

The Gautam Budh Nagar district consumer disputes redressal commission has directed a builder to refund ₹8.94 lakh to a complainant for failing to deliver on a project.

In 2013, complainant Kamal Kant Dwivedi had booked a 3 BHK apartment of 1,550 square feet area with a Gurugram-based builder in one of its project for ₹40 lakh. He paid the required 10% of the total amount at the time of booking. The balance amount was to be paid as per construction. However, on the builder’s demand, he paid another ₹4.94 lakh.

When he sought update on the project update, the builder told him that it will take time to start construction. Unhappy with the delay, Dwivedi requested a refund. When the builder refused, he approached the court in 2017.

When the builder did not respond to the commission’s notices, it decided the case ex-parte (in the absence of a party).

“District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission comprising president Anil Kumar Pundir and member Daya Shankar Pandey delivered ex-parte order and directed the builder to refund deposited amount of Rs 8.94 lakh alongwith interest of 9 percent within 60 days. Order was delivered around ten days ago,” Jagdeep Singh representative Consumer Forum Advocates Association said on Monday.“The builder has been directed to pay ₹1,000 towards legal expenses and ₹1000 towards compensation to complainant for his suffering.”

“In another complaint the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed another Noida-based builder to refund ₹9.54 lakh to complainant Navin Kumar Gupta. In 2011, he had booked a shop in builder’s project located in Greater Noida but the builder failed to give possession,” said Singh.