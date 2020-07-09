Sections
Home / Noida / Counselling centre set up to nip domestic conflicts: Noida Police

Counselling centre set up to nip domestic conflicts: Noida Police

The centre aims at providing effective intermediation with the participation of experts in matters of familial conflicts and domestic disputes, according to a police spokesperson.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 14:37 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Noida

Amid changing environment of family and social values, domestic disputes are “increasing rapidly” among the couples in a family, which often turn into criminal cases, the police said. (HT Photo)

In a bid to resolve marital and domestic conflicts, a ‘Family Dispute Resolution Centre’ (FDRC) has been launched in Gautam Buddh Nagar where aggrieved persons can seek counselling by jurists and clinical psychologists, officials said.

The FDRC, located at the Knowledge Park police station in Greater Noida, was inaugurated by Police Commissioner Alok Singh on Wednesday, the officials said.

“To give professional counselling a primal place in conflict resolution, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police is partnering with domain experts from the Sharda University to resolve cases of marital and relationship discord at its new Family Dispute Resolution Centre,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Women Safety, Vrinda Shukla said.

The centre aims at providing effective intermediation with the participation of experts in matters of familial conflicts and domestic disputes, according to a police spokesperson.



“At this centre, efforts will be made to resolve cases of domestic and family disputes and other similar conflicts by mediation of clinical psychologists, psychiatry, law experts and police personnel so that maximum number of families can be saved from bickering,” the spokesperson said.

Amid changing environment of family and social values, domestic disputes are “increasing rapidly” among the couples in a family, which often turn into criminal cases, the police said.

“Every year thousands of families get split, which weakens our society and takes it back. This increases the burden on the criminal justice system,” the police said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

BPSC 65th Mains Exam 2020, judiciary prelims exam postponed
Jul 09, 2020 15:22 IST
Polynesians and South American people shared DNA 800 years ago
Jul 09, 2020 15:15 IST
Rajnath Singh inaugurates 6 bridges in J&K
Jul 09, 2020 15:14 IST
‘Meri wife apne hath mein chhadi pakad kar cardio karati hai mujhse’
Jul 09, 2020 15:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.