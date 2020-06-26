Couple found dead in Ghaziabad, had sent SMS to family to pick up child: Cops

A 30-year-old sales manager and his 28-year-old wife were found dead at their flat in a residential pocket of Indirapuram locality in Ghaziabad on Friday morning. The cops said that the couple left behind their eight-month-old baby on bed and had also dropped an SMS to a relative in Greater Noida to come and pick up the child early in the morning.

The police said that the couple was native of Patna in Bihar and had shifted to the rented flat in Indirapuram about 8-10 months ago. The man, employed with a company in Noida, was working from home during the lockdown period, while his wife was a homemaker.

“An SMS was sent from her (woman’s) phone to her sister in Greater Noida around 3.45am. In the message she asked her sister to come early in the morning and pick up the child who would be alone. After her sister received the SMS, she panicked and sent one of her friends living in Indirapuram to the couple’s flat around 6am on Friday,” said Anshu Jain, circle officer (Indirapuram).

After the friend reached the flat, she found the main door unlocked and went inside to find that the woman was dead in her room and the child was nearby.

After this, neighbours were alerted and the police were called.

After inspection, the police found that the man was also lying dead in another room. No suicide note was found, the police say.

“We are yet to find the motive... Their child was taken away by the deceased woman’s sister and both bodies have been sent for autopsy. We have not received any complaint so far into the incident by any family members,” Jain added.

The neighbours said that they did not hear about any quarrels.

Ghaziabad does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 from Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).