Couple killed as speeding car hits motorcycle in Noida

A 44-year-old man and his wife were killed after a speeding car hit their motorcycle near Noida City Centre underpass Sunday.

A case has been registered against unknown persons and the car has been seized, said the police.

The police said the victims, Bal Kishan, and his wife Leelavati—both identified by their first names in police records— are from Jahangirabad in Bulandshahr district. Bal Kishan worked as a gardener in Noida Sector 51, and the couple lived in a rented house in Kulesra village in Greater Noida.

Rameshwar Singh, station house officer, Sector 24 police station, said that the couple visited a private clinic in Noida on Sunday evening and were returning to Greater Noida on their motorcycle when the accident took place. “When they reached near the City Centre underpass, a speeding grey colour WagonR car hit their two-wheeler from behind. The accident was severe and the couple were thrown off the motorcycle and received critical injuries,” he said.

Passerby informed the police about the accident and a team from Sector 24 police station reached the spot. The two victims were rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared them brought dead. The victim’s motorcycle was badly damaged while the car was damaged from front. The car driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot after the accident, said the police.

Singh said that based on a complaint by the couple’s son, a case has been registered against unknown person under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304a (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. “We have seized the car involved in accident. We have launched a search for the car driver who is currently on the run,” he said.

The bodies were sent for an autopsy and their reports are awaited.