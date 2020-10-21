Covid-19 cases dip as Ghaziabad crosses 17,000-mark

The district has witnessed a dip in the number of average Covid-19 cases per day in the current month. The first 18 days in September saw an average of 204 positive cases per day, while during the same period this month the cases have come in at an average of about 155 per day, according to data from the district health department.

On Wednesday, Ghaziabad reported 42 new Covid-19 cases, taking the district’s total tally to 17,492.

Unlike the previous instances when every lot of 1,000 cases was being reported in a gap of about four to six days ever since the district completed 10,000 Covid-19 cases (on September 10), the latest 1,000 cases, when the district achieved a total of 17,000 cases, has come in a longer duration of eight days, as per the figures of the state control room. The district achieved 16,000 cases on October 10 and reached the 17,000-mark on October 18.

Officials said that the declining trend is encouraging. “The cases are now coming in at a slower pace, and we expect that there will be more decrease in numbers in coming days. We are still emphasizing on better surveillance, contact tracing and early referral of patients. Further, there is also strict adherence to social distancing and wearing of face masks so that the infection do not spread during the festival season,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.

Between September 1 and 18, the district conducted 64,429 tests, while it increased the testing and conducted 78,321 tests during the first 18 days of October.

Experts, however, said that there have been no exceptional works done when it comes to tackling Covid-19.

“There is an overall trend of decline in cases. It seems to be a natural phenomenon with the virus that reached its peak and is now on declining trend. It could be possible that it can come in waves and at present it reached the peak of a wave and declining,” said Dr Lalit Kant, former epidemiology and communicable diseases head at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

“However, it is a time when we need to be more alert as the virus has not died down and will stay till a susceptible population is available to it. We must also improve health care infrastructure in remote areas to tackle it if it moves to such places,” he added.

Dr Ashish Agarwal, president of Indian Medical Association – Ghaziabad, said that the reasons for decline in cases could be manifold. “It (reasons) may range from lesser testing to herd immunity getting developed in community. But it needs to be probed more. On the other hand, there are chances that the cases may increase in winters along with increase in air pollution. In such times, we need to take every preventive measure,” Agarwal said.

Meanwhile, officials of the Ghaziabad health department said that they will now be conducting about 3,100 tests per day as directed by the state officials. “Earlier, we were told by the nodal officer to conduct 6,000 tests per day. During a recent video conference, we were told by the state officials to stick to daily target of 3,100 tests which includes 2,000 through the rapid antigen kits. So, we will try to keep the 2,000 tests with the rapid kits while we may increase RT-PCR testing in coming days,” said an officer from the health department who wished not to be named.