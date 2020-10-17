Covid-19: Fatality rate surges in GB Nagar district

The number of coronavirus (Covid-19) disease cases, seen in the first 17 days of October, makes up at least 17.43% of the overall tally of 15,803 cases seen in the Gautam Budh Nagar district so far, as per official records. Meanwhile, 11 Covid-related deaths have so far been recorded in the district up to October 17, with a CFR of 0.4%.

As many as 2,756 new cases have been detected in the district up to October 17, with a daily average rate of over 162 cases per day.

District magistrate Suhas LY said that as nearly all commercial activities have opened up, the main aim of the administration now is to reduce the CFR to the minimum possible, and ensure maximum testing. “The ‘track, test and treat’ method for checking the spread of Covid-19 has so far yielded expected results. Due to this method, the district’s CFR has gone down to 0.4%, which is much better than the national figure of 1.58% and the state’s 1.46%,” he said.

The DM also said that the district’s testing rate is the best among all districts of north India. “Our testing rate per million per day is over 1,750, which is much better than other districts in north India. We have also issued instructions for industrial establishments to strictly follow Covid-19 protocols. Our teams are regularly monitoring factories and other business establishments to ensure that safety protocols are being followed there,” he said.

According to official data given by the district health department, while in April, as many as 3,290 tests were conducted, total tests done in May and June were 40,100 and 44,016 respectively. In July, the district health department tested 65,418 persons. In August and September, the tests done in the district were recorded 58,029 and 75,442 respectively. In October so far, over 32,000 tests have been conducted at different hospitals and Covid-19 check-up centres.

Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Deepak Ohri said that to check the spread of Covid-19 in the district, daily testing has been increased and regular rapid antigen testing camps are being organised at different places. “Besides ramping up testing and starting effective monitoring of patients under home isolation, the health department’s surveillance staff have also started implementing stringent containment measures. Timely hospitalisation for patients needing medical support and efficient infection control in healthcare facilities are in our top priorities,” he said.