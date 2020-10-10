Covid-19 impact: 100 industrial units withdraw power connections in Noida

Sections
Updated: Oct 10, 2020 23:01 IST

By Sanjeev K Jha,

NOIDA: As many as 100 industrial units in Gautam Budh Nagar, affected by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, withdrew their power connections since April this year, while 150 have opted for reduced power loads, the Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), the power distribution company of the district, confirmed.

According to Virendra Nath Singh, the chief engineer of the PVVNL (Noida division), the 100 industrial units who pulled the plug on their connections have voluntarily done so after clearing their outstanding dues.

“Besides, 150 other units have reduced their power load after getting approval from us and applications of many others in this regard have come through. Industrial units, which have permanently disconnected their electric lines, have also mentioned in their applications that they will not kick off production again,” he said.

Singh added that out of the 11,010 factories falling under the domain of PVVNL until now, a total of 2,810 units have been closed their electric supply permanently so far.



“The prognosis is really alarming. While 340 big industrial units, of altogether 2,497 units, have got their permanent disconnection, another 2,470 of 8,513 medium and small units have opted for permanent power disconnection. Usually, on an average, permanent disconnection is opted for by nearly only 350 industrial units every year,” he said.

Sunil Tandon, who ran an automobile factory in Sector 6, said he had no other option than to close operations as the cost of raw material has gone much higher and the orders have become limited, due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Despite Noida having been declared a ‘no power cut zone’ by the state government, the city sees no respite from regular power tripping. And, since the Environmental Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority has ordered for a ban on diesel generator sets in the National Capital Region, we have no option left other than to pull our shutters down,” he said.

Surendra Nahata, the president of MSME association (Noida chapter), also said that frequent power cuts have become a routine affair in Noida.

“It is impossible to run factories if diesel gensets are banned. The industries in Gautam Budh Nagar district are on the receiving end. Even if we pay the fixed charges for electricity, we have to face at least three hours’ power cut every day during working hours,” he said.

