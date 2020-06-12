Covid-19: Noida records 95 new cases and one more death, case tally now 830

A 45-year-old man from Barola village, who has tested Covid-19 positive by a government laboratory, died Friday morning. The patient reportedly had type-2 diabetes and bronchopneumonia. District health officials, however, claimed that the cause of death of that patient was acute respiratory distress syndrome with type-1 respiratory failure.

With his death, the total death toll due to Covid-related causes in the Noida district is now 12, health officials said.

On the other hand, the highest surge in Covid-19 cases was seen Friday when the district recorded 95 more positive cases, taking the overall tally of Covid-19 cases 830.

District chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Deepak Ohri said that till Friday evening, 477 patients have been discharged from different hospitals. “Apart from them, 69 others have been cross-notified to other districts and states. As a result, the district now has 341 active cases,” he said.

The CMO further said that out of 95 positive cases on Friday, 59 were tested by private laboratories, while the remaining 36 were tested positive at government laboratories. “Of these 95 positives, while the total ILI patients are 77, the number of SARI patients is one. While the number of contact patients in these figures is 13, four healthcare workers have also got infected,” he said.

He further said that adequate arrangements have been made in the district for sample collection of Covid-19 suspected patients. “Our team of doctors are always ready to take calls from the patients. At present, the district has eight sample collection centres, including a district hospital in Sector 30, a new hospital building in Sector 39 and the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida, besides primary healthcare centres in Bisrakh, Dhankaur and Jewar, and community healthcare centres in Bhangel and Dadri,” he said.

Giving details of 69 cross-notified Covid-19 positive cases, the CMO said that while 20 of them are from Delhi, one patient each is from Haryana, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. “While 10 patients have duplicate entries in the log, the remaining 36 are from other districts of Uttar Pradesh, including 11 from Ghaziabad, eight from Bulandshahr, two each from Hapur and Aligarh and one from Agra,” he said.

Ohri also said that health camps were organised in 12 sensitive places in the district on Friday, including at Mamura, Nithari, Sarfabad, Harola, and sectors 8, 9 and 10. “A total of 671 patients were screened Friday and 17 of them, who had symptoms of fever, have been referred to the district hospital,” he said.